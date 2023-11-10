Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Ottawa County, Kansas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Ottawa County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Tescott High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waverly, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
