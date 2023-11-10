If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Marshall County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Osborne High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Axtell, KS

Axtell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort High School at Hanover High School