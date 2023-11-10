If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Marshall County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Osborne High School at Axtell High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Axtell, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort High School at Hanover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hanover, KS
  • Conference: Twin Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

