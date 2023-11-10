Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Marshall County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Osborne High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Axtell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hanover, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
