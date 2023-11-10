Luguentz Dort plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Dort produced 14 points, two steals and three blocks in a 128-120 win against the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Dort's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last season, conceding 42.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last season, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Kings conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 21 11 3 2 2 0 0 2/26/2023 31 18 5 1 4 0 0 1/20/2023 35 15 3 2 3 0 1

