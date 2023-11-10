Kansas vs. Manhattan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) host the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Kansas vs. Manhattan Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kansas Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Kansas (15-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 24.5% less often than Manhattan (14-6-0) last season.
Kansas vs. Manhattan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|75.4
|142.6
|68.1
|138.5
|144.0
|Manhattan
|67.2
|142.6
|70.4
|138.5
|136.5
Additional Kansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.4 the Jaspers gave up.
- Kansas had a 10-7 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Kansas vs. Manhattan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|15-18-0
|Manhattan
|14-6-0
|12-8-0
Kansas vs. Manhattan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Manhattan
|15-1
|Home Record
|5-9
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.5
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
