The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) meet at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Kansas State was more successful against the spread than Bellarmine last year, recording an ATS record of 23-11-0, compared to the 15-13-0 record of the Knights.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 142.5 69.9 137.1 141.1 Bellarmine 66.3 142.5 67.2 137.1 133.8

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 9.0 more points than the Knights allowed (67.2).

When Kansas State scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 14-14-0

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Bellarmine 15-1 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 6-12 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

