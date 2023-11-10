Kansas State vs. Bellarmine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) meet at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Kansas State was more successful against the spread than Bellarmine last year, recording an ATS record of 23-11-0, compared to the 15-13-0 record of the Knights.
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|76.2
|142.5
|69.9
|137.1
|141.1
|Bellarmine
|66.3
|142.5
|67.2
|137.1
|133.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 9.0 more points than the Knights allowed (67.2).
- When Kansas State scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
|Bellarmine
|15-13-0
|14-14-0
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|Bellarmine
|15-1
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-12
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.