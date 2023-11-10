The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) play the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 66.3 316th
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 26.6 361st
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8 104th
8th 17 Assists 14.2 95th
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.5 44th

