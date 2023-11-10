Friday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) clashing at Bramlage Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 87-62 win for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 87, Bellarmine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-25.3)

Kansas State (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Kansas State Performance Insights

Kansas State was 68th in college basketball in points scored (76.2 per game) and 169th in points allowed (69.9) last season.

With 31.3 rebounds per game and 30.5 rebounds conceded, the Wildcats were 210th and 135th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 17 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in the nation last year.

The Wildcats made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 200th and 171st, respectively, in college basketball.

Kansas State gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, the Wildcats attempted 36.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.8% of the Wildcats' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

