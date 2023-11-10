Kansas State vs. Bellarmine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) battle the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Bellarmine matchup.
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Bellarmine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|143.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-16.5)
|142.5
|-4000
|+1260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.
- Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 14 of the Knights' games last season went over the point total.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Bookmakers rate Kansas State considerably higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (52nd).
- The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.