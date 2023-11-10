The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) battle the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-16.5) 143.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-16.5) 142.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.
  • Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
  • A total of 14 of the Knights' games last season went over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Bookmakers rate Kansas State considerably higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (52nd).
  • The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

