The Bellarmine Knights (0-1) battle the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-16.5) 143.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-16.5) 142.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.

Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 of the Knights' games last season went over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate Kansas State considerably higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (52nd).

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

