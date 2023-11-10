How to Watch Kansas State vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- In games Kansas State shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored nine more points per game (76.2) than the Knights allowed (67.2).
- When Kansas State put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-4.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State posted 75 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged away from home (76.7).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (80.6).
- Kansas State made 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|L 82-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Providence
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
