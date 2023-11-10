The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Knights allowed to opponents.
  • In games Kansas State shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored nine more points per game (76.2) than the Knights allowed (67.2).
  • When Kansas State put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-4.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas State posted 75 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged away from home (76.7).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (80.6).
  • Kansas State made 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC L 82-69 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Bellarmine - Bramlage Coliseum
11/13/2023 South Dakota State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/17/2023 Providence - Baha Mar Convention Center

