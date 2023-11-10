The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Knights allowed to opponents.

In games Kansas State shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Knights ranked 361st in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 210th.

Last year, the Wildcats scored nine more points per game (76.2) than the Knights allowed (67.2).

When Kansas State put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-4.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State posted 75 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged away from home (76.7).

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (80.6).

Kansas State made 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.7, 35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule