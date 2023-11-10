The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) battle the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Manhattan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Jayhawks games.

Manhattan covered 14 times in 20 matchups with a spread last year.

The Jaspers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 20 times last year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Kansas is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), much higher than its computer rankings (112th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

