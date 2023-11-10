The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) go up against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Jaspers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Kansas shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaspers ranked 306th.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded five more points per game (75.4) than the Jaspers allowed (70.4).

When Kansas scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 18-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

At home, the Jayhawks surrendered 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).

At home, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule