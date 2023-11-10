The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) go up against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Jaspers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Kansas shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaspers ranked 306th.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks recorded five more points per game (75.4) than the Jaspers allowed (70.4).
  • When Kansas scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 18-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • At home, the Jayhawks surrendered 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).
  • At home, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Manhattan - Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.