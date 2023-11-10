How to Watch Kansas vs. Manhattan on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) go up against the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kansas vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Detroit Mercy vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- UCF vs Miami (FL) (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Monmouth vs West Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Jaspers allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Kansas shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jaspers ranked 306th.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded five more points per game (75.4) than the Jaspers allowed (70.4).
- When Kansas scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 18-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
- At home, the Jayhawks surrendered 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69).
- At home, Kansas sunk 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.