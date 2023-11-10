In Johnson County, Kansas, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Shawnee Heights High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley Northwest High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Basehor-Linwood High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School