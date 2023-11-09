Thursday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those contests is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Washington State Cougars.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Assembly Hall
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana

  • TV: B1G+

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia Tech

Queens (NC) Royals vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Queens (NC) vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Utah

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Washington State Cougars

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Beasley Coliseum
  • Location: Pullman, Washington

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. No. 4 UCLA Bruins

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pauley Pavilion
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. UCLA

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.