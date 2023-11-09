Thursday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (1-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wichita State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Western Kentucky 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-7.5)

Wichita State (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Wichita State Performance Insights

With 71 points scored per game and 68.5 points allowed last season, Wichita State was 190th in college basketball on offense and 127th on defense.

Last year, the Shockers were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

With 13.3 assists per game last season, Wichita State was 157th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Shockers were 266th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.6) last year. They were 24th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.

Wichita State gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 300th and 169th, respectively, in the nation.

The Shockers attempted 37.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of the Shockers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.4% were 2-pointers.

