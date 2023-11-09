The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-7.5) 144.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wichita State went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 20 Shockers games went over the point total.

Western Kentucky put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.

