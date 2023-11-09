How to Watch Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) face the Wichita State Shockers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- South Carolina State vs South Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- Northwestern State vs Tulane (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- Lamar vs SMU (8:00 PM ET | November 9)
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
- In games Wichita State shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.
- The Shockers were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hilltoppers finished 233rd.
- Last year, the Shockers put up just 0.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Hilltoppers allowed (70.6).
- When Wichita State scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 11-4.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- Wichita State posted 72.2 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- The Shockers surrendered 69.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 68.5.
- In terms of total threes made, Wichita State fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.6 per game, compared to 6.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 28.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% mark in away games.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/12/2023
|Friends
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/16/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
