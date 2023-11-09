The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) face the Wichita State Shockers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.

In games Wichita State shot higher than 42.0% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.

The Shockers were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hilltoppers finished 233rd.

Last year, the Shockers put up just 0.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Hilltoppers allowed (70.6).

When Wichita State scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 11-4.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

Wichita State posted 72.2 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

The Shockers surrendered 69.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 68.5.

In terms of total threes made, Wichita State fared better in home games last year, averaging 6.6 per game, compared to 6.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 28.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% mark in away games.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule