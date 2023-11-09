The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -6.5 143.5

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State and its opponents went over 143.5 combined points in 15 of 29 games last season.

Wichita State's outings last season had an average of 139.5 points, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wichita State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Wichita State was the moneyline favorite 15 total times last season. It went 10-5 in those games.

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Shockers had a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

Wichita State has a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 15 51.7% 71 142.4 68.5 139.1 136.5 Western Kentucky 11 37.9% 71.4 142.4 70.6 139.1 140.5

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Shockers recorded 71 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.

Wichita State had an 8-6 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 17-12-0 5-4 20-9-0 Western Kentucky 14-15-0 2-2 16-13-0

Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Western Kentucky 8-9 Home Record 9-5 7-4 Away Record 5-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

