The Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Considering a bet on Nichushkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:21 per game on the ice, is +1.

Nichushkin has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nichushkin has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nichushkin has an assist in five of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 7 Points 5 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

