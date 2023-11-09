The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Valeri Nichushkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

Nichushkin has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

Nichushkin has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

