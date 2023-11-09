In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Tomas Tatar to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Tatar has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

