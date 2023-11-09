On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Ryan Johansen going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Johansen averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

