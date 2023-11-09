With three games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have plenty of chances to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each matchup.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 12 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +110 to score

Capitals vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 12 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Tavares' stats: 5 goals in 12 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +135 to score

Panthers vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Tkachuk's stats: 2 goals in 11 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +155 to score

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Eichel's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score

Panthers vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Verhaeghe's stats: 4 goals in 11 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +160 to score

Senators vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 10 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +165 to score

Panthers vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Reinhart's stats: 8 goals in 11 games

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +175 to score

Senators vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 Stuetzle's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.