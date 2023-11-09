Ravens, Jaguars, Week 10 NFL Power Rankings
Entering Week 10 of the NFL schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team compares to the competition.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 37-3 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
2. Jaguars
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 20-10 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
3. Browns
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 27-0 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
4. 49ers
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 31-17 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
5. Chiefs
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
6. Lions
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 26-14 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
7. Cowboys
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 28-23 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
8. Bills
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
9. Eagles
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 28-23 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
10. Chargers
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 27-6 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
11. Texans
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 39-37 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
12. Bengals
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 24-18 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
13. Dolphins
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
14. Vikings
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 31-28 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
15. Colts
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 27-13 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Patriots
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: NFL Network
16. Steelers
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 20-16 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
17. Saints
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
18. Titans
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 20-16 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
19. Seahawks
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 37-3 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
20. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 39-37 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
21. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 31-28 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
22. Rams
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 20-3 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
23. Packers
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 20-3 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
24. Raiders
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 30-6 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: NBC
25. Jets
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 27-6 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: NBC
26. Broncos
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 24-9 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
27. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
28. Bears
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
29. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 27-13 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: NFL Network
31. Cardinals
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 27-0 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: CBS
32. Giants
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 30-6 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- TV Channel: FOX
