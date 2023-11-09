The Colorado Avalanche, with Nathan MacKinnon, are in action Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on MacKinnon's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 21:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

MacKinnon has a goal in five of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

MacKinnon has a point in six of 11 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In four of 11 games this season, MacKinnon has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

MacKinnon's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 11 Points 8 5 Goals 4 6 Assists 4

