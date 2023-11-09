The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cavaliers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Virginia matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Virginia has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Louisville & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +325 Bet $100 to win $325 Virginia To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

