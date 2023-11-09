Will Jack Johnson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack Johnson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
