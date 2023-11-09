The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche have won four in a row at home.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+185) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won eight of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (72.7%).

Colorado has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

The Avalanche have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 11 games this season.

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 37 (18th) Goals 34 (22nd) 31 (5th) Goals Allowed 44 (25th) 8 (16th) Power Play Goals 10 (13th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (21st)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche are ranked 18th in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Avalanche have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 31 (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +6 this season.

