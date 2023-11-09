The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Thursday's game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-3 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals seven times, and are 7-0-0 in those games.

In the five games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 6th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 3rd 34.6 Shots 31.4 15th 8th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.2 22nd 15th 18.6% Power Play % 26.32% 8th 4th 89.13% Penalty Kill % 70.27% 27th

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

