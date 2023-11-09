Heading into a Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (8-3) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado ranks 18th in the NHL with 37 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+6) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

With 34 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Seattle gives up 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -10, they are 27th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+185) 6.5

