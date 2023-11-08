The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Presbyterian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers allowed their opponents to score (63.7).

Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Shockers scored 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose allowed.

Wichita State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

