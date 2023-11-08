The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Presbyterian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers allowed their opponents to score (63.7).
  • Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • Last year, the Shockers scored 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose allowed.
  • Wichita State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma L 92-68 Lloyd Noble Center
11/8/2023 Presbyterian - Charles Koch Arena
11/15/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
11/20/2023 Omaha - Charles Koch Arena

