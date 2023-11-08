How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Presbyterian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose averaged just 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers allowed their opponents to score (63.7).
- Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- Last year, the Shockers scored 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose allowed.
- Wichita State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 92-68
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/8/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/20/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
