Wednesday's contest at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (0-1) taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Wichita State, who are favored by our model.

The Shockers enter this contest following a 92-68 loss to Oklahoma on Monday.

Wichita State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 69, Presbyterian 63

Wichita State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Shockers outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game last season, with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) and gave up 63.7 per outing (163rd in college basketball).

Wichita State scored 62.5 points per game last season in conference action, which was 3.6 fewer points per game than its season average (66.1).

The Shockers averaged 68.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than they averaged on the road (62.7).

At home, Wichita State ceded 10.7 fewer points per game (58.5) than when playing on the road (69.2).

