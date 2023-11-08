You can see player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages seven assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren's 15.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down seven rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Luguentz Dort's 14.3 points per game are 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has averaged 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 15.5-point total set for Mobley on Wednesday is 3.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 28.5-point over/under set for Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday is 6.5 less than his scoring average on the season (35).

He has collected 6.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Wednesday's assists prop bet for Mitchell (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He makes four three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

