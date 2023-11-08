Take a look at the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3), which currently has just one player listed, as the Thunder ready for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Thunder head into this matchup following a 126-117 win over the Hawks on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Questionable (Ankle), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

