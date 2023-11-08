Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|230.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in three of seven outings.
- Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|2
|28.6%
|107
|224.4
|109.9
|226.6
|220.2
|Thunder
|3
|42.9%
|117.4
|224.4
|116.7
|226.6
|228.9
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 109.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|5-2
|3-1
|4-3
|Cavaliers
|2-5
|1-3
|3-4
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Thunder
|Cavaliers
|117.4
|107
|7
|28
|4-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|116.7
|109.9
|22
|11
|2-0
|2-3
|2-0
|3-2
