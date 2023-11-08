The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 126-117 win against the Hawks, Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gilgeous-Alexander's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-122)

Over 28.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-222)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the NBA last year, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers gave up 41.2 rebounds per game last season, second in the league in that category.

The Cavaliers were the best squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.0.

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 36 34 11 4 2 1 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.