Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 126-117 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Dort posted 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dort's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers gave up 23 per game last year, ranking them first in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 39 25 6 2 3 1 1

