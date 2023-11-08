The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) go up against the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Northwestern State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Demons scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (60.3) than the Jayhawks gave up to opponents (62.4).

Northwestern State had a 10-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged only 4.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Demons gave up (67.8).

Kansas went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 49.0% of shots the Demons' opponents made.

The Demons' 27.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.0 percentage points lower than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

