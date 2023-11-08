Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) against the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-47 in favor of Kansas, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 8.

The Jayhawks went 25-11 last season.

Kansas vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 85, Northwestern State 47

Kansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jayhawks outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game last season, with a +366 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allowed 62.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Kansas posted 71.4 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.6).

Offensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Kansas surrendered 5.6 fewer points per game (61.0) than in away games (66.6).

