The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 126-117 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Williams put up 21 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 106.9 points per game last year made the Cavaliers the best team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last season, giving up 23 per game.

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 14 5 2 2 0 1

