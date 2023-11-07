Should you wager on Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 5.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.