Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 7?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Josh Manson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Manson stats and insights
- Manson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Manson has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
