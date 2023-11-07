The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-185) Devils (+150) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 70.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (7-3).

Colorado has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In four of 10 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 31 (22nd) Goals 43 (6th) 28 (6th) Goals Allowed 38 (19th) 7 (16th) Power Play Goals 18 (1st) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 28 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +3.

