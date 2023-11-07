The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Artturi Lehkonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

