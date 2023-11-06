How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Wichita State Shockers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wichita State vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Shockers put up 9.3 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (75.4).
- Wichita State went 16-13 last season when giving up fewer than 84.2 points.
- Last year, the 84.2 points per game the Sooners averaged were 20.5 more points than the Shockers gave up (63.7).
- When Oklahoma put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 24-3.
- Last season, the Sooners had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.9% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Shockers' opponents knocked down.
- The Shockers shot 46.5% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 40.3% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/8/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.