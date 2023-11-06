The Oklahoma Sooners will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Wichita State Shockers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up 9.3 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (75.4).

Wichita State went 16-13 last season when giving up fewer than 84.2 points.

Last year, the 84.2 points per game the Sooners averaged were 20.5 more points than the Shockers gave up (63.7).

When Oklahoma put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 24-3.

Last season, the Sooners had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.9% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Shockers' opponents knocked down.

The Shockers shot 46.5% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 40.3% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Schedule