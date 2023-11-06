The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) are favored by 7.5 points against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -7.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points 15 times.

Wichita State games had an average of 139.5 points last season, 4.0 less than this game's over/under.

Wichita State put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Wichita State won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (10-5).

The Shockers went 7-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (77.8%).

Wichita State has a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 15 51.7% 71.0 147.4 68.5 139.5 136.5 Lipscomb 15 55.6% 76.4 147.4 71.0 139.5 145.4

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Shockers recorded the same number of points per game that the Bisons gave up (71.0).

Wichita State went 7-6 against the spread and 9-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 17-12-0 4-3 20-9-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 3-1 14-13-0

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Lipscomb 8-9 Home Record 13-2 7-4 Away Record 7-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

