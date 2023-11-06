Monday's game features the Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) and the Wichita State Shockers (0-0) facing off at Lloyd Noble Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Oklahoma according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Shockers finished 18-15 during the season.

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 83, Wichita State 62

Wichita State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Shockers had a +81 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They put up 66.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and allowed 63.7 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

In AAC games, Wichita State averaged 3.8 fewer points (62.3) than overall (66.1) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Shockers averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (62.7).

At home, Wichita State gave up 58.5 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 69.2.

