Monday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (0-0) and Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) going head to head at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 76, Lipscomb 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-8.4)

Wichita State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Wichita State Performance Insights

Last season, Wichita State was 190th in college basketball offensively (71.0 points scored per game) and 127th defensively (68.5 points allowed).

On the glass, the Shockers were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) last season. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

Last season Wichita State was ranked 157th in college basketball in assists with 13.3 per game.

The Shockers were 266th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and 24th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%) last year.

Giving up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, Wichita State was 300th and 169th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Wichita State attempted 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Wichita State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 74.4% were 2-pointers.

