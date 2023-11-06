The Wichita State Shockers face the Lipscomb Bisons on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Lipscomb matchup.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Lipscomb Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-7.5) 143.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-5.5) 144.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wichita State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 20 Shockers games hit the over.

Lipscomb compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 of the Bisons' games last season hit the over.

