The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bisons allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Bisons ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Shockers finished 69th.

Last year, the 71 points per game the Shockers scored were the same as the Bisons gave up.

Wichita State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.5.

When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to away from home (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule