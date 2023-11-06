The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bisons allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bisons ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Shockers finished 69th.
  • Last year, the 71 points per game the Shockers scored were the same as the Bisons gave up.
  • Wichita State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

  • Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.5.
  • When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to away from home (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lipscomb - Charles Koch Arena
11/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Charles Koch Arena
11/12/2023 Friends - Charles Koch Arena

