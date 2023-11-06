How to Watch Wichita State vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wichita State vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bisons allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bisons ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Shockers finished 69th.
- Last year, the 71 points per game the Shockers scored were the same as the Bisons gave up.
- Wichita State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- Wichita State put up 72.2 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 68.5.
- When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to away from home (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/12/2023
|Friends
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.