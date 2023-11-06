How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- Oklahoma City is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Thunder put up just 0.8 more points per game (116) than the Hawks give up (115.2).
- Oklahoma City is 2-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder performed better in home games last season, scoring 120.8 points per game, compared to 114.1 per game in away games.
- At home, Oklahoma City ceded 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than in road games (117.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Thunder fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Questionable
|Knee
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
